Westpac Banking Corp Has $70,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,153. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.60. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.26 and a one year high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

