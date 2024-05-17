Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $94.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

