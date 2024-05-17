Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 562 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $103,446,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,393,000 after buying an additional 1,556,831 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.