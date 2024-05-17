Westpac Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 3,291 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,291 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in SEA by 91.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in SEA by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SEA by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 90.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEA by 20.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,428.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

