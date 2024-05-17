Westpac Banking Corp Raises Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 180.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $198,283.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 703,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,370,095.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,457,938 shares of company stock worth $415,665,719. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

