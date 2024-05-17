Westpac Banking Corp Sells 10,796 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $70.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

