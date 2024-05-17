Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,987 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Match Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 266.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Match Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Match Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 79,610 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $31.36 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

