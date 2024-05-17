Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,134 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

