Westpac Banking Corp Sells 384 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after buying an additional 870,971 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,628,000 after acquiring an additional 443,903 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 92,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,096,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Western Digital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,657,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $121,254,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.32.

WDC opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $76.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

