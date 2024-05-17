Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Whitecap Resources Price Performance
TSE WCP traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.56. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.91. The stock has a market cap of C$6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77.
Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.14). Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$787.00 million. Analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.0898396 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Whitecap Resources
Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources
In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,482.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,970 shares of company stock valued at $292,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
