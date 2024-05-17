WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

