WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$2.00.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WILD. National Bankshares cut their target price on WildBrain from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th.
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
