William A. Newlands Sells 25,000 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE STZ opened at $255.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.46 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

