William Blair Weighs in on Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.70 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PBH. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of PBH opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average is $65.19.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
