Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Insider Robert J. Keady Sells 1,985 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $128,588.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,175.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 0.3 %

WLFC opened at $64.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.99. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $66.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $114.28 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Willis Lease Finance

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter valued at $225,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.