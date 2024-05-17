WINkLink (WIN) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, WINkLink has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $115.17 million and $21.85 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00011785 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $19,363,681.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

