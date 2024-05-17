WOW-token Price Tops $0.0221 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $221.24 million and approximately $0.41 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004068 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009090 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02212687 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

