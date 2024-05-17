Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $129.43 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $578.63 or 0.00871866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $907.43 million and $129.43 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,568,222 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

