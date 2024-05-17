Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives $25.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Xometry alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on XMTR

Insider Transactions at Xometry

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $154,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,153.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,153.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,243 shares of company stock valued at $247,252. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Xometry by 47.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after buying an additional 832,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $21,165,000. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xometry by 1,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 644,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 585,971 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Xometry by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,631,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 390,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Xometry by 20.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 217,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $15.47 on Friday. Xometry has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.78 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.