XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.95.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $110.45. 829,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,875. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.53. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.17.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

