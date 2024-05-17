Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XPOF. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

XPOF stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $430.73 million, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 265,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,154.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,080.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,043.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,122.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,720 shares of company stock worth $346,871. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

