Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YMAB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

