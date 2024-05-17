Yandex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the typical volume of 118 put options.

Institutional Trading of Yandex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yandex by 11.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, TLS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.88. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94.

About Yandex

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 3.20%.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

