YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.26. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

