Yovan Arturo Sanchez Acquires 150,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,500 shares in the company, valued at $127,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 10,500 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 7,470 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $597.60.

On Thursday, April 25th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 3,925 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.06 per share, with a total value of $235.50.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 91,920 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,434.40.

On Monday, March 4th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 8,080 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.07 per share, with a total value of $565.60.

On Friday, February 16th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 50,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500.00.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 71,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $875,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,744,000.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

