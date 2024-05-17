Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Garmin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $170.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $171.24.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Garmin’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,236,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,236,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Garmin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $939,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,541,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Garmin by 7.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,492,000 after purchasing an additional 108,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Garmin by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,411,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,459,000 after buying an additional 136,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Garmin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,021,000 after buying an additional 54,001 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

