Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $11.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.25 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ABBV. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $164.35 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $290.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
