Zacks Research Comments on PACCAR Inc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for PACCAR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PCAR. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

PCAR opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 314,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,721,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 140,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

