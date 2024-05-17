Zacks Small Cap Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dyadic International in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Dyadic International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Dyadic International’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

Dyadic International ( NASDAQ:DYAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 116.14% and a negative net margin of 347.92%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dyadic International stock. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dyadic International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

