Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR) & Ryder System (NYSE:R) Head to Head Analysis

Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) and Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zoomcar and Ryder System’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Zoomcar alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoomcar N/A N/A -$4.63 million N/A N/A Ryder System $11.78 billion 0.46 $406.00 million $7.68 16.24

Ryder System has higher revenue and earnings than Zoomcar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

3.7% of Zoomcar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Ryder System shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Zoomcar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ryder System shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zoomcar and Ryder System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoomcar N/A -13.53% 48.39% Ryder System 2.95% 18.38% 3.62%

Risk & Volatility

Zoomcar has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryder System has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zoomcar and Ryder System, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoomcar 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryder System 0 5 2 0 2.29

Ryder System has a consensus target price of $126.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.69%. Given Ryder System’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryder System is more favorable than Zoomcar.

Summary

Ryder System beats Zoomcar on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoomcar

(Get Free Report)

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc. operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services. The DTS segment offers equipment, maintenance, drivers, administrative, and additional services, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, and technology and communication systems support services. The SCS segment comprises distribution management services, such as designing and managing customer's distribution network and facilities; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and offering shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services, such as light assembly of components. This segment also offers transportation management and brokerage services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services; knowledge-based professional services; and e-commerce and last mile services. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomcar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomcar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.