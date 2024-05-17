Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Shares Up 13.2%

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 489.05 ($6.14) and last traded at GBX 489.05 ($6.14). Approximately 268,063 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 111,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432 ($5.43).

Zotefoams Stock Up 7.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 385.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 356.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £254.42 million, a PE ratio of 2,568.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,684.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zotefoams Company Profile

In related news, insider Gary McGrath sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.43), for a total value of £7,123.68 ($8,947.10). In other news, insider Malcolm Swift purchased 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of £21,350.86 ($26,815.95). Also, insider Gary McGrath sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.43), for a total value of £7,123.68 ($8,947.10). Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.