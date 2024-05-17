Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $240.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

Zscaler stock opened at $179.31 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $116.88 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

