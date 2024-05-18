201 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Private Wealth Management Group LLC

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 201 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.13. 4,005,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,327. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.27. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.