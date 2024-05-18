2,260 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Bought by Private Wealth Management Group LLC

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.20. 65,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average is $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $110.58.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

