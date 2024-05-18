4,027 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,027 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 79,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $59.55.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

