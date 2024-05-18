53,490 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. Intel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 90,535 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 4,002.4% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 458,858 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 447,673 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 49,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 41,449,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,054,952. The company has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

