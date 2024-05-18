726 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 726 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,569 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $272.38. 2,454,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,655. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.35. The company has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.