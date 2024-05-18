771 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.56.

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,130. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $223.28 and a one year high of $348.37. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

