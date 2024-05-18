7,829 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Danaher by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,540 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,481 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

Read Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $265.80. 3,187,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,433. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $265.94. The firm has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.74 and its 200-day moving average is $236.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.