817 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Veralto Trading Up 0.2 %

Veralto stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.60. 1,319,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,525. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $99.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average of $82.91.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

