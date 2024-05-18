995 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after buying an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,005 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,562,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,813,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,299. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

