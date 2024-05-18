A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

AMRK has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Capmk cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, Director Jess M. Ravich bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 143,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,210.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich acquired 20,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,210.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,644 shares of company stock worth $1,594,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

