AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.42. 5,152,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,284,928. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $293.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.