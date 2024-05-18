abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Holdings Trimmed by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,776 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 14.80% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $35,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCD. American National Bank lifted its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BCD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 55,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,995. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $34.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

