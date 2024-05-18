Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Acadia Healthcare worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,157,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $2,014,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $6,887,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

ACHC stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.74 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.10.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Read More

