Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Lifted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $41,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.59. 4,232,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $284.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.67.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

