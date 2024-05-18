Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.60.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.08.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

