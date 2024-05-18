Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

ADAP traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.11. 1,056,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,377. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 259.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

