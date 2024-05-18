Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Holdings Raised by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Addus HomeCare worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $110.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $111.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

