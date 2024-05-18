Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $483.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.45 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

